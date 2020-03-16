Vocal Biomarkers Market 2018: Key Profiles, Driver, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Research Forecast To 2028

Vocal Biomarkers Market Report 2018-2026 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Vocal Biomarkers industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Sound vibrations are used as part of therapeutic healing for various mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. Recent research studies, however, have greatly broadened its application into diagnosis of diseases. Biomarkers in the voice of a person have been linked to disorders such as depression, coronary artery disease, and anxiety. On successful completion of clinical trials, HIPAA compliant vocal biomarker system would serve as much more effective alternative to current diagnostic techniques such as MRI, X-Ray, and CT scan. Research is also underway for identifying vocal biomarkers in diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, cognitive impairment, and respiratory disorders, which would open up a highly lucrative avenue for growth for players in this industry. Companies dealing with voice technology are sampling data to provide accurate results. For instance, Beyond Verbal, Inc. has been researching on vocal biomarkers since 1996, and has collected over 2.5 million voice samples in over 40 different languages.

While currently in its very nascent stage with an estimated value of US$ 6.4 million in 2017, the global vocal biomarkers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 65.7% during the forecast period (2017 – 2028).

Vocal Biomarkers Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Vocal Biomarkers sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Beyond Verbal, Inc., Cogito Corporation, Sonde Health, Sharecare, Inc., and IBM Corporation

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

