What is Building Automation System Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2026

Building Automation System Market – Based on Offering, security and access control systems segment is estimated to have a substantial growth due to the need for increased level of security, activity monitoring, and access control has led to the rise in the demand. The demand for home security solutions is also rising at a rapid speed because of different factors such as technological advancements, increase in crime rates and monitoring the children at home. By Application, commercial application segment holds the significant growth due to the improved rate of implementation of BAS in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport areas.

Some of the key players in the Healthcare Analytics market include: Siemens AG , Schneider Electric SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hubbell Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Distech Controls Inc., Buildingiq, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., ABB Ltd., Legrand SA, United Technologies Corp.,Johnson Controls International PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. , General Electric, Cisco Systems,Inc, Bosch Security Systems and Philips Lighting Holding B.V

The Global Building Automation System (BAS) market is expected to grow from $59.43 billion in 2017 to reach $166.99 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.1%.

