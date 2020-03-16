What is Face Recognition Systems Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

This report studies the Face Recognition Systems market, a face recognition system is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database.

Currently, the market is primarily driven by robust technological advancements for development of efficient surveillance systems required by civil and government agencies. This is due to rising instances of criminal and terrorist activities and identification of fraud cases across the globe. Moreover, facial recognition systems that can scan images in all environmental conditions are being developed using 3D facial recognition technology. This would help overcome the barriers of 2D facial recognition technology that include light and pose deflections of the object. However, restrictions on users to share their personal details i.e. covert monitoring of an individual, is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, increased adoption of facial recognition in web applications for picture tagging, social interaction, and others is expected to drive the demand for facial recognition in future.

The global facial recognition market is analyzed on the basis of parameters such as type of technology, end-use industry and geographic regions. Of the different technology types, the 2D facial recognition technology segment contributed a significant revenue share （about 59.67%） in the global market in 2016. This is due to the adoption and acceptance of 2D facial recognition technology in surveillance, which is primarily due to its low cost and easy installation using existing cameras. The market for 3D facial recognition technology, that offers better and accurate results, is expected to record steady growth as compared to 2D technology. Furthermore, the facial recognition market is witnessing development of facial analytics systems that help generate descriptive metadata about a given face, apart from simple identification. This has resulted in the use of facial recognition technique as both identification and authentication tools.

According to this study, over the next five years the Face Recognition Systems market will register a 13.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1100 million by 2024, from US$ 530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Face Recognition Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Face Recognition Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Face Recognition Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

2D Face Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Segmentation by application:

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NEC Corporation

Safran Group

Gemalto

Ayonix

Crossmatch Technologies

Aware Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Face Recognition Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Face Recognition Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Face Recognition Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Face Recognition Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Face Recognition Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Face Recognition Systems by Players

Chapter Four: Face Recognition Systems by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Face Recognition Systems Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

