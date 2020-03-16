Zinc Oxide Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Prospects 2019 to 2025

Zinc oxide, with its unique physical and chemical properties, such as high chemical stability, high electrochemical coupling coefficient, broad range of radiation absorption and high photostability, is a multifunctional material. With the excellent properties, zinc oxide plays an important role in a very wide range of applications varying from tires to ceramics, from pharmaceuticals to agriculture, and from paints to chemicals. Zinc oxide can be classified into three types according to the production technique: indirect process, direct process and wet chemical process. Indirect process also called French process, and direct process also called America process.

North America plays an important role in global Zinc Oxide market, with a market share of 15.1% in 2017 and is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period, especially in United States, it has great influence on the development of Zinc Oxide.

The Global Zinc Oxide Market size will increase to 4490 Million US$ by 2025, from 3800 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: US Zinc,Zochem,Umicore,Zinc Nacional,Zinc Oxide LLC,Silox,GH Chemicals,Rubamin,Grillo,Mario Pilato,Brueggemann,A-Esse,Hakusui,Pan-Continental Chemical,Seyang,Yongchang,Longli,Zhongse

The Europe market is mature and developed stably in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years. But in the changing times, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global Zinc Oxide market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 2400 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 2720 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 2.91% in global Zinc Oxide market.

Zinc Oxide is mainly used for Rubber/Tires industry and Ceramic/Glass manufacturing. Rubber/Tires industry are the most important application. In 2017, Rubber/Tires application holds 44% of the consumption market share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

Zinc Oxide Market, by Types:

Direct Process (America method)

Indirect Process (French method)

Wet Chemical Process

Zinc Oxide Market, by Applications:

Rubber/Tires

Ceramic/Glass

Chemical/Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

