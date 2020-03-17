2019 Global RTD Spirit Market Research Report with Industry Forecast 2025 and Outlook

“Global RTD Spirit Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Hard alcohol or hard liquor fortified with additional flavors is gaining acceptance globally. RTD spirits are nothing but the pre-mixed or prepared and packed form of flavored spirits for direct consumption. Flavored liquors majorly have a base of vodka, tequila, whiskey, rum, and others. Growing popularity of unique flavors in liquors is increasing the share of RTD spirits in the liquor market.

Europe has the dominant market share followed by North America. Developing economy has led to increase in disposable income due to which Europe is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. Changing consumer’s preferences amongst the alcoholic beverages will support the sale of RTD spirits in various regions during the forecast period. The major importers of flavored spirits include U.S., Spain, Germany, U.K, and the Netherlands. Based on the higher demand for alcoholic beverages especially amongst the population of youth, the import and export of RTD spirits in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady growth rate.

The global RTD Spirit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RTD Spirit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RTD Spirit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Diageo Plc. (U.K.)

Asahi Breweries, Ltd. (Japan)

Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Pernod Ricard SA (France)

Halewood International Limited (U.K.)

The Brown-Forman Corporation (U.S.)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Tequila

Gin

Others

Segment by Application

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: RTD Spirit Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global RTD Spirit Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global RTD Spirit Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global RTD Spirit Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global RTD Spirit Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global RTD Spirit Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in RTD Spirit Business

Chapter Eight: RTD Spirit Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global RTD Spirit Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

