Acne Treatment Market 2019 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts To 2023

This report analyzes the global acne treatment market by type (inflammatory acne, cystic acne, post-surgical/wound acne), treatment (medication, therapeutic devices), by treatment modality (oral, topical), end user (hospitals & clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global acne treatment market is projected to grow a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period.

The major players in global acne treatment market include:

• ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland)

• Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

• Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

• Valeant (Canada)

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the global acne treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Inflammatory Acne

• Cystic Acne

• Post-Surgical/Wound Acne

On the basis of treatment, the global acne treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Medication

• Therapeutic Devices

On the basis of treatment modality, the global acne treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Oral

• Topical

On the basis of end user, the global acne treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals & Clinics

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Acne Treatment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Comedonal Acne

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.3 Inflammatory Acne

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.4 Cystic Acne

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.5 Post-Surgical/Wound Acne

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017 – 2023

6.6 Others

Continued……

