Acrylic Adhesive Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023
Acrylic Adhesive Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global acrylic adhesive market by type (acrylic polymer emulsion, UV curable, cyanoacrylate, methyl methacrylate, and others), technology (water based, solvent based, and others), application (automotive & transportation, paper & packaging, construction, electrical & electronics, and others), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global acrylic adhesive market include:
- H.B. Fuller (U.S.)
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
• Bostik S.A. (France)
• Sika AG (Switzerland)
• Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)
• 3M (U.S.)
• AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION. (U.S.)
• Pidilite Industries Limited (India)
• Royal Adhesives & Sealants (U.S.)
• Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.)
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Asia–Pacific
Asia
China
India
Japan
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
North Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
On the basis of type, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
• UV Curable
• Cyanoacrylate
• Methyl Methacrylate
• Others
On the basis of technology, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Water Based
• Solvent Based
• Others
On the basis of application, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Automotive & Transportation
• Paper & Packaging
• Construction
• Electrical & Electronics
• Others
On the basis of region, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Acrylic Adhesive Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Acrylic Adhesive Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
Continued……
