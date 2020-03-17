Acrylic Adhesive Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Acrylic Adhesive Industry 2019

This report analyzes the global acrylic adhesive market by type (acrylic polymer emulsion, UV curable, cyanoacrylate, methyl methacrylate, and others), technology (water based, solvent based, and others), application (automotive & transportation, paper & packaging, construction, electrical & electronics, and others), and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global acrylic adhesive market include:

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Bostik S.A. (France)

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

• 3M (U.S.)

• AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION. (U.S.)

• Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

• Royal Adhesives & Sealants (U.S.)

• Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.)

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

• UV Curable

• Cyanoacrylate

• Methyl Methacrylate

• Others

On the basis of technology, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:

Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Others

On the basis of application, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:

Automotive & Transportation

• Paper & Packaging

• Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

On the basis of region, the global acrylic adhesive market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Acrylic Adhesive Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Acrylic Adhesive Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Continued……

