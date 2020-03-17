Active B12 Test Market 2019 Global Analysis,Opportunities and Forecasts To 2023

Active B12 Test Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the active B12 test market by diagnosis (ELISA assay, enzyme immunoassay, others), by indication (folate deficiency anemia, pernicious anemia, macrocytic anemia, others), by end users (Hospitals, medical laboratories, clinical research organization, others); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The active B12 test market is projected to reach USD 220 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The major players in active B12 test market include:

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (U.S)

• Abbott (U.S)

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (U.S)

• DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

• LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc. (U.S)

• Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Republic of Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

On the basis of diagnosis, the active B12 test market has been categorized into the following segments:

ELISA assay

• Enzyme immunoassay

• Others

On the basis of indication, the active B12 test market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Folate deficiency anemia

• Pernicious anemia

• Macrocytic anemia

• Others

On the basis of end users, the active B12 test market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals

• Medical laboratories

• Clinical research organization

• Others

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Price Factor Analysis

6 Global Active B12 Test Market, By Diagnosis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ELISA Assay

6.3 Enzyme Immunoassay

6.4 Others

6.4.1 RIA Testing

7 Global Active B12 Test Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Folate Deficiency Anemia

7.3 Pernicious Anemia

7.4 Macrocytic Anemia

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Diabetes Mellitus Type 1

7.5.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis

7.5.3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Continued……

