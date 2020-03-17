Advanced Analytics Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2023
Advanced Analytics Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global advanced analytics market by type (statistical analysis, big data analytics, customer analytics, social analytics, visual analytics, risk analytics, business analytics, predictive modelling), application; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global advanced analytics market is predictable to grow at a CAGR of near about 15% during the forecast period 2017 and 2023.
The major players in global advanced analytics market include:
- SAS Institute (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• KNIME AG (Switzerland)
• Statsoft
• Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Fico (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Asia–Pacific
Asia
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of type, the global advanced analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Statistical Analysis
• Big Data Analytics
• Customer Analytics
• Social Analytics
• Visual Analytics
• Risk Analytics
• Business Analytics
• Predictive Modeling
On the basis of application, the global advanced analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• IT & telecommunication
• Healthcare
• Government & defense
• Transportation & logistics
• Consumer goods & retail
• Others
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Advanced Analytics Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Advanced Analytics Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Advanced Analytics Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Statistical Analysis
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Big Data Analytics
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Customer Analytics
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Social Analytics
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.6 Visual Analytics
7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.7 Risk Analytics
7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
