Advanced Analytics Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2023

Advanced Analytics Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global advanced analytics market by type (statistical analysis, big data analytics, customer analytics, social analytics, visual analytics, risk analytics, business analytics, predictive modelling), application; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global advanced analytics market is predictable to grow at a CAGR of near about 15% during the forecast period 2017 and 2023.

The major players in global advanced analytics market include:

SAS Institute (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• KNIME AG (Switzerland)

• Statsoft

• Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Fico (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Asia–Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of type, the global advanced analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Statistical Analysis

• Big Data Analytics

• Customer Analytics

• Social Analytics

• Visual Analytics

• Risk Analytics

• Business Analytics

• Predictive Modeling

On the basis of application, the global advanced analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• IT & telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Government & defense

• Transportation & logistics

• Consumer goods & retail

• Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Advanced Analytics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Advanced Analytics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Advanced Analytics Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Statistical Analysis

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Big Data Analytics

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Customer Analytics

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Social Analytics

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.6 Visual Analytics

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.7 Risk Analytics

7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

