ALK positive lung cancer treatment is used for people suffering from lung cancer with Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) mutation (the EML4-ALK fusion gene). This gene mutation is due to gene rearrangement by fusion of two genes called as ALK and Echinoderm Microtubule-associated protein Like 4 (EML4). The ALK gene fusion was first reported in 2007, in Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market Drivers

New drug approvals for treatment of ALK positive lung cancer is expected to drive growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, China National Drug Administration (CNDA) approved Alecensa (alectinib) of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., for treatment of ALK-positive lung cancer. Moreover, CNDA granted marketing authorization for Alecensa (alectinib), as monotherapy treatment for patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive and advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market Restraints

Development of rapid resistance to drugs is expected to limit growth of the ALK positive lung cancer treatment market. For instance, according to an Oncology Live February 2018 report, major challenge in drug development is rapid growth in resistance, which is responsible for slow patient recovery from disease. Moreover, according to an article published in Cancers journal, in August 2017, the mechanisms for resistance in drugs is tyrosine kinase mutations, and Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) activation. These bypass mechanisms of resistance are aggravating tumor cells, which in turn is restraining growth of the market.

ALK Positive Lung Cancer Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global ALK positive lung cancer treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America region is expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to increasing number of clinical trials operating in the U.S. For instance, TP Therapeutics, Inc., is undergoing clinical trial for TPX-0005 drug for treating ALK mutations. The study is expected to complete in December 2021.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the significant growth in the market, owing to increasing use of tobacco and smoking leading to lung cancer. According to an article published in Eastern Journal of medical Sciences 2017, lung cancer contributes around 6.8% of all cancers in India, representing the significant burden of lung cancer on country, which is contributing towards the cancer morbidity and mortality.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating in ALK positive lung cancer treatment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, TP Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Eli Lilly and Company.

