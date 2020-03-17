Antiplatelet drugs are prescribed to individuals with a history of heart attacks and these drugs aid in reducing reoccurrence of heart attacks. Some of the antiplatelet medications include, aspirin, clopidogrel, prasugrel, and ticagrelor. Aspirin is recommended for all patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), in the absence of hypersensitivity. It is prescribed along with one of the oral antiplatelet agents including Clopidogrel, Prasugrel, and Ticagrelor. Prasugrel is prescribed for patients suffering from ACS and for those undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). Clopidogrel and Ticagrelor aid in preventing atherothrombotic events in adult patients with ACS, and those who are treated with Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) or PCI.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is increasing the risk of heart attacks, which in turn is propelling demand for antiplatelet drugs. According to a report American Diabetes Association, in 2015, around 30.3 million people in the U.S suffered from diabetes, which was 9.4% of the country’s total population. According to a report by American Heart Association (AHA), in 2013, cardiovascular diseases accounted for over 17.3 million deaths worldwide, representing 31% of all deaths. According to the same source, CVDs are projected to affect 23.6 million people by 2030.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population, which is associated with high susceptibility to chronic diseases related to cardiac disorders is expected to boost growth of the global antiplatelet drugs market. According to the American Heart Association 2016 data, an estimated 85.6 million American adults suffer from 1 or more types of cardiovascular disease and 43.7 million of these are estimated to be 60 years or more.

However, side effects associated with antiplatelet drugs including bleeding is expected to adversely impact antiplatelet drugs market growth during the forecast period. Unforeseen incidences of increased bleeding risk and recurrent arterial thrombosis observed in patients have hampered the development of superior next generation antiplatelet therapies.

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive growth of the antiplatelet drugs market

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, growing geriatric population, and sedentary lifestyle are some of the major factors driving the global antiplatelet drugs market growth. Cardiovascular diseases are the principal cause of death in the developed and emerging economies. According to a report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2015, around 800,000 people in the U.S. die annually due to stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Some of the common cardiovascular diseases include, rheumatic heart disease, hypertensive heart disease, inflammatory heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular heart disease.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market Restraints

However, limitations in efficacy, safety, and tolerability of some antiplatelet drugs have precluded their use in patients. For instance, antiplatelet drugs can irritate lining of the stomach that leads to gastrointestinal side effects such as indigestion and stomach aches. Moreover, patients using these drugs can be more prone to nosebleeds, bruising or bleeding for longer than usual since they reduce the ability of the blood to clot. According to the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology 2011 report, most spontaneous bleeding in patients treated with antiplatelet drugs occurs in the gastrointestinal tract, with an incidence of 2-3% with dual antiplatelet therapy. Moreover, failure to take antiplatelet drugs as prescribed can possess increased risk of thrombotic complications, owing to rebound platelet activation. All these factors are expected to hinder growth of the antiplatelet drugs market during the forecast period.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global antiplatelet drugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America and Europe antiplatelet drugs market are expected to foresee significant growth by 2026 as cardiovascular diseases are the principal cause of death in these regions. According to a European Heart Journal 2014 study, Coronary Heart Diseases (CHD), particularly Myocardial Infarction (MI), is responsible for around 1.8 million deaths in Europe, annually.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the antiplatelet market growth in the region. According to the American Heart Association, in 2011, 17,050 deaths among Asian and Pacific Islanders were due to cardiovascular diseases; 7,828 due to coronary heart disease; and 2,476 due to myocardial infarction.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global antiplatelet drugs market include, AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Sanofi, and The Medicines Company. Manufactures in the antiplatelet drugs market are focused on targeting either surface receptors or enzymes in the platelet in order to protect against unwanted clot formation following initial platelet activation.

