Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Top-Players And Qualitative Future Analysis Forecast Until 2025

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry till 2026. The report highlights the market essentials, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, market challenges, forecast and competitors joined with their market share.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing application of AI technologies, from pharma drug development to patient care is expected to support growth of artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Moreover, increasing number of collaborations among leading AI vendors and life sciences companies may help in rapid introduction of AI in medical devices and drug development. Pharmaceutical organizations can speed up the process of drug development, from drug discovery to commercialization, by using artificial intelligence. It can aid in development of personalized medicine. It is also increasingly being used for applications in advanced disease management such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, as studies have suggested that artificial intelligence may detect breast cancer spread to lymph nodes. For instance, Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital collaborated to apply AI in detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The model developed by these scientists correctly diagnosed 97% of the cases. Artificial intelligence holds major potential in medical imaging and diagnosis of the diseases. Therefore, government organizations are increasing research in this field. For instance, In October 2017, National Clinical Research Center for Cancer (NCRCC) in China signed a deal with the Institute of Computing Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in order to use artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

The Market structure covers the value chain, player categories, product ranges, key players’ presence across products and end user segments of the market. The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, market trends with forecast over the next 5-8 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth market data and analytics are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market report are: IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, iCarbonX, Next IT Corp., CloudMex Inc., Atomwise Inc., Zephyr Health Inc., Medtronic Plc., Koninkiljke Philips N.V., and Oncora Medical, Inc.

