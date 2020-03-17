Automotive LED Lighting Market Excellent Growth with CAGR +9.0% and key players-Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley, OSRAM, ZKW Group, Varroc

Automotive LED Lighting Market

The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automotive LED Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 6050 million US$ in 2019.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode, which emits light when activated. When a suitable voltage is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor.

Manufacturer, Distributor, Downstream Client Companies Data Analysis:

Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley, OSRAM, ZKW Group, Varroc

Market Segment by Type, covers

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive LED Lighting Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Because of their long life, fast switching times, and their ability to be seen in broad daylight due to their high output and focus, LEDs have been used in brake lights for cars’ high-mounted brake lights, and in turn signals for some time, but many vehicles now use LEDs for their rear light clusters. The use in brakes improves safety, due to a great reduction in the time needed to light fully, or faster rise time, up to 0.5 second faster than an incandescent bulb.

This gives drivers behind more time to react. In a dual intensity circuit (rear markers and brakes) if the LEDs are not pulsed at a fast enough frequency, they can create a phantom array, where ghost images of the LED will appear if the eyes quickly scan across the array. White LED headlamps are starting to be used. Using LEDs has styling advantages because LEDs can form much thinner lights than incandescent lamps with parabolic reflectors.In a word, Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED.

Europe is the largest supplier of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 42% in 2017. Followed Europe, China is the second largest supplier, with market share of 20.7%.

Europe is the largest consumption market of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 41% in 2017. China is also the second largest consumption market, following Europe, occupying 22.7% market share.China is becoming a more and more important market both in production and consumption market. It enjoyed the fast development speed in the last several years.

Key Points sheathed in the Automotive LED Lighting Market Report Coverage:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

