Biosimulation plays important role in research and development process. Biosimulation is widely used in consumer personalized medicine, owing to increasing demand for personalized medicine in offering tailored solutions for various treatment areas such as drug discovery, oncology, cardiology, infectious disease, and psychiatry. Predictive biosimulation offers effective platform to use biological data and mathematical modeling to create a virtual version of patient to test simulated treatments.

Moreover, continuous research is being conducted to create a low-priced or open source version of predictive biosimulation platforms for self-tracking and modeling using patient’s data and to speed up the adoption by software development communities to generate future health scenarios using patient’s medication data.

Market Dynamics

Market players are engaged in developing novel biosimulation platform, in order to offer tailored solution in each therapeutic area. This is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in October 2013, Rhenovia Pharma: a biotechnology firm specialized in biosimulation has developed the first simulator for biological mechanism of epilepsy. Moreover, development of new simulator opens new possibilities for research in epilepsy treatment. Rhenovia’ new simulator replicates the basic biological mechanisms of signal transmission between brain cells and simulates its defects leading to epileptic patterns, thereby leading to prevent epileptic seizures.

Furthermore, growing support from heathcare regulatory organizations in the adoption of biosimulation based software and services will, augment future growth of biosimulation market. Current FDA and EMA guidelines recommends the use of biosimulation in pediatric drug development studies, thereby minimizing the impact on children that must enroll in clinical trials. For instance, in Novembr 2017, Certara stated that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), expanded its use of Certara’s PBPK Simcyp Population-based Simulator and its Pediatric and Cardiac Safety Simulators. In addition, under the new agreement, FDA has tripled its number of licenses, equipping its Modeling and Simulation (M&S) review team with almost 60 PBPK licenses.

Accelerated drug discovery development process by key players to favor market growth

Pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organizations, and healthcare regularity organizations are majorly investing in research and development of drug discovery process. Market players are engaged in exploiting biosimulation techniques for enhancing efficacy of drug discovery and development process, which is expected to drive growth of the biosimulation market. Government of various economies are funding initiatives such as Innovate UK and Horizon 2020 provide businesses and research organizations with grants to drive scientific research. Innovate UK is the UK’s innovation agency and part of UK Research and Innovation, which supported two companies, Adorial Pharma Limited and C4X Discovery, in enabling the development of a novel mathematical-based system of drug discovery. Moreover, in March 2016, C4X Discovery Holdings plc., an innovative drug discovery and development organization announced acquisition of Adorial Limited. Combining these two business, along with support by Innovative UK will accelerate commercial and clinical success of biosimulation.

rategic collaborations among market players offers lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period

Major players in biosimulation market are expanding their product offering with strategic acquisition. For instance, in December 2015, Certara, a biosimulation technology-enabled drug development company, acquired XenologiQ, a UK-based quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) consultancy. This acquisition strengthened Certara’s modeling and simulation capabilities, and supports company’s precision medicine vision. Furthermore, in February 2018, Certara acquired BaseCase Management GmbH, a data visualization software as a service (SaaS) company. This acquisition strengthened Certara’s data visualization and communication capabilities.

Advancement in Biosimulation Technology

In July 2018, team of scientist from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) developed EndoMimyk: an endoscopy simulator. EndoMimyk excels by using the technology of haptics. EndoMimyk combines haptics technology with advanced simulation and instrumented tools to offer high-fidelity, realistic, and immersive training in gastrointestinal and bronchoscopy procedures. Furthermore, in March 2017, Certara developed a new licensing approach, which provides smaller organizations to access their physiologically-based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling and simulation platform, Simcyp. Simcyp Access is a cloud-based licensing approach, which helps to predict pharmacokinetic outcomes in virtual patient populations.

Global Key Players:

Key players operating in biosimulation market include Certara, L.P., Simulations Plus, Inc., Dassault Systèmes (Accelrys), Genedata AG, LeadScope, Inc., Compugen Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, In Silico Biosciences, Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Physiomics PLC, and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (Evidera).

