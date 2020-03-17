Blood Collection Tubes Market 2018 Professional Survey Report; Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Blood Collection Tubes Market Overview:

Market Dynamics:

Blood collection tubes are sterilized plastic or glass tubes used for the collection of blood samples, urine samples, and serum samples of patient for the diagnosis of blood related disease. There are various types of blood collected tubes such as sodium heparin blood collection tube, serum separating tubes, vacutainer blood collection tubes, plasma separation tube and EDTA tubes. Vacutainer blood collection tubes are available in different size such as 16mm*100mm, 13mm*57mm and 13mm*100mm. Vacutainer blood collection tubes is the blood collector system tubes which has the push button technology for safety mechanism promptly helps to protect the patient against needle stick injury. In such type of vacutainer blood collection tubes the blood samples are collected and stored safely. There are various forms of tubes with different functions such as green-top tube is a sodium heparin tube contains sodium heparin and is used for collection of heparinized plasma or whole blood for special tests, whereas, in grey-top tube (Potassium Oxalate/Sodium Fluoride) contains sodium fluoride as a preservative and is used to preserve glucose in whole blood and also contains potassium oxalate as an anticoagulant. Furthermore, EDTA tubes are of lavender-top and contains EDTA as an anticoagulant and is used for most hematological procedures whereas serum gel tubes contains a clot activator and serum gel separator and is used for various laboratory tests such as urine and glucose tests.

The Market structure covers the value chain, player categories, product ranges, key players’ presence across products and end user segments of the market. The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, market trends with forecast over the next 5-8 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth market data and analytics are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Blood Collection Tubes market report are: Greiner Bio-One, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., LP Italiana, Terumo Corporation, QIAGEN N.V and BD Vacutainer

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Blood Collection Tubes applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Blood Collection Tubes in the market

