BPO in the Public Sector 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.0% and Forecast to 2021

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting certain business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in the required domain. The Public sector refers to government services such as the military, police, public education, public transit, healthcare services as well as employees working for government organizations. The BPO services in Public sector support governments to perform various functions such as e-governance initiatives, taxation, asset registration, pensions, and welfare programs, including financial assistance for the unemployed, and in a cost-effective manner.

The analysts forecast the Global BPO market in Public sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 percent over the period 2015-2019

Covered in this Report

The Global BPO market in Public Sector can be categorized into four segments: F&A Outsourcing, CRM BPO, HR Outsourcing, and Procurement Outsourcing. This report covers information about the market share of the Global BPO market in Public sector by services and by geography.

The report, Global BPO Market in Public Sector 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also covers the market landscape of the Global BPO market in Public sector and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes the profiles of key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• IBM

• Serco Global Services

• TCS

• Unisys

• Wipro

Other Prominent Vendors

• 3i Infotech

• Aegis

• Amadeus IT Group

• Aon

• ATS Group

• CGI

• Cognizant

• Convergys

• Corbus

• EXL

• Genpact

• Harris

• Hays

• HCL Technologies

• Hudson

• Infosys

• Kelly

• Kenexa

• Logica

• NCO Financial Systems

• Neeyamo

• Northrop Grumman

• Pinstripe and Ochre House

• Pontoon Solutions

• Steria

• Sutherland

• TDS

• WNS

• Xerox

Market Driver

• Enhancement of Service Delivery Platforms

Market Challenge

• Increase in Budgetary Pressures

Market Trend

• Increased Shift toward Omni-channels

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 List of Contracts in BPO Market in Public Sector

06.3 Market Size and Forecast

06.4 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Service

07.1 Global BPO Market in Public Sector by Service

07.2 Global CRM BPO Market in Public Sector

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global HR Outsourcing Market in Public Sector

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global F&A Outsourcing Market in Public Sector

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Procurement Outsourcing Market in Public Sector

07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by Product

08.1 Global HR Outsourcing Market in Public Sector by Product

08.2 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market in Public Sector

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Global RPO Market in Public Sector

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.2 Key Vendors 2014

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Accenture

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.6 Business Strategy

18.1.7 Key Information

18.1.8 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Capgemini

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.6 Business Strategy

18.2.7 Key Developments

18.2.8 SWOT Analysis

18.3 IBM

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Description

18.3.3 Business Segmentation

18.3.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment

18.3.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation

18.3.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013

18.3.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography

18.3.8 Business Strategy

18.3.9 Key Developments

18.3.10 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued