Breathing Exercise Devices Market – Increase in Prevalence of Lung Disorders such as Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), and Co-Morbidities are the Factor to Drive the Market

Breathing exercise devices, also known as incentive spirometers, sustained maximal inspiration (AMI), are used to increase lung volume and minimize mucus and fluid in the lungs. Breathing exercise devices help in deep breathing, the cough reflex, and clearing mucus from the airway. Breathing exercise equipment is mainly used for pulmonary function test (PFT) in lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc. Breathing exercise devices are recommended in cases such as trauma injury causing breathing problems, pneumonia, rib damage, and atelectasis after surgery. These devices are also used by runners, sports players, swimmers, etc. in order to boost lung capacity and endure stress while performing strenuous physical activities.

Increase in prevalence of lung disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and co-morbidities are some of the factors likely to drive the expansion of the breathing exercise devices market during the forecast period. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study by the World Health Organization, the prevalence of COPD globally in 2016 was 251 million cases. Globally, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the diseases in 2015. Also, factors such as increase in level of air pollution in major cities, active smoking habits, occupational risks in people working in chemical and fiber factories, etc. are expected to propel the breathing exercise devices market. However, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of devices are expected to hamper the breathing exercise devices market during the forecast period.

The global breathing exercise device market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the breathing exercise device market can be classified into three flow breathing exercise devices, two flow breathing exercise devices, single flow breathing exercise devices, and disposable incentive spirometers. The single flow breathing exercise devices segment is expected to account for a significant market share due to increase in prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders. According to the World Health Organization, 235 million people suffer from asthma, and there were 383,000 deaths due to asthma in 2015. Asthma is the most common chronic disease among children. In terms of end-user, the breathing exercise device market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a prominent market share due to increasing patient preference for and availability of technologically advanced products.

