Candies Market Industrial Demand, Applications should witness fastest growth up to 2025

Candy is normally defined as a sweet created from sugar and normally mixed together with other ingredients, like dairy products, chocolate, fruit, or nuts. The term “candy” comes from an Arabic word, qandi, meaning “made of sugar”.

Convenience stores held significant shares in 2016. These stores are smaller in size as compared to the super markets. These stores are mainly opted due to the fact that they remain open 24 hours. However, these stores have high priced products as compared to other stores. Also, they offer lesser number of varied products as compared to other stores.

The other end use segment includes small sized grocery stores and specialty stores. Grocery stores comprise limited number of products, thus, pose to be disadvantageous as compared to the super markets. On the other hand, specialty stores offer only a single product category or related products. Customers prefer such stores depending on the product they tend to buy.

The global Candies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Candies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Candies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Hershey Company

Ferrara Candy Co.

Mars Incorporated

Mondeléz International Inc.

DeMet’s Candy Co.

Nestlé SA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chocolate Candies

Caramel Candies

Gummies

Hard Candies

Chewing Gums

Others

Segment by Application

Super/Hyper markets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Candies Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Candies Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Candies Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Candies Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Candies Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Candies Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Candies Business

Chapter Eight: Candies Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Candies Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

