Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Huge Growth Opportunity: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Computer Science

IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Computer Science, CA, Okta, NetIQ, Sailpoint Technologies

Report Description:

This report studies the Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Emergence of cloud-based identity and access management solutions has contributed largely to the growth of the market. Stringent policies by government cyber authorities to protect data are another major factor driving the growth of identity and access management solution market. The demand is further enhanced due to growing cyber-attacks on organizations to gain access to confidential data.

Product Type Coverage:

Access Management, User Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign – On, Audit, Password Management, Governance & Compliance Management

Product Application Coverage:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecom And It, Energy, Oil, And Gas, Public Sector And Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Retail And Wholesale Distribution, Others

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size

2.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Breakdown Data by End User

