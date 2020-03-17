Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by New Technology and Key Players Analysis- DigitalGlobe, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., Spaceknow, Inc., SkyLab Analytics

Commercial satellite imaging refers to obtaining images of Earth with the help of satellites. Many private companies offer satellite images of Earth along with processing, and analysis for various purposes, including monitoring & detection of vegetation, habitat, oil pipelines infrastructure construction, generation of digital elevation model (DEM), and exploration of natural resources & archaeological sites.

The Commercial Satellite Imaging Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: DigitalGlobe, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., Spaceknow, Inc., SkyLab Analytics, Harris Corporation, BlackSky Global LLC, ImageSat Inernational N.V, European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH, and UrtheCast Corp.

The report firstly introduced the Commercial Satellite Imaging basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Commercial Satellite Imaging market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Commercial Satellite Imaging market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segments

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 Key findings

3.2.1 Top impacting factors

3.2.2 Top investment pockets

3.2.3 Top winning strategies

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Porters five forces analysis

3.4.1 Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Moderate intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4.3 Moderate threat of substitute

3.4.4 Moderate threat of new entrants

3.4.5 High bargaining power of buyers

3.5 Market share analysis, 2015

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing trend of location-based service (LBS)

3.6.1.2 Rising application of satellite imagery in various sectors

3.6.2 Restraints

3.6.2.1 High resolution offered by aerial imaging services

3.6.2.2 Various disadvantages of satellite imaging

3.6.3 Opportunities

3.6.3.1 Decreasing prices of satellite imaging solutions

3.6.3.2 Technological advancements

CHAPTER 4 WORLD COMMERCIAL SATELLITE IMAGING MARKET, BY END-USER

4.1 Government

4.1.1 Key market trends

4.1.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.1.3 Market size and forecast

4.2 Defense

4.2.1 Key market trends

4.2.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3 Market size and forecast

4.3 Forestry and agriculture

4.3.1 Key market trends

4.3.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3 Market size and forecast

4.4 Energy

4.4.1 Key market trends

4.4.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3 Market size and forecast

4.5 Civil engineering and archaeology

4.5.1 Key market trends

4.5.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3 Market size and forecast

4.6 Others (media & entertainment, and insurance)

4.6.1 Key market trends

4.6.2 Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3 Market size and forecast

