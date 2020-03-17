Complete Overview of GLOBAL DENIM JEANS MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Latest Update “Global Denim Jeans Market Insights,Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global market size of Denim Jeans in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Denim Jeans in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Denim Jeans market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

Because the raw material denim fabric does not demand for high technology, and it is a typical labor oriented industry, the production is not controlled by several leading companies, whereas thousands of producers exist in China, and larger numbers of denim jeans companies rely on this industry globally. This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by hundreds of and thousands of suppliers. Levi Strauss & Co. is the global market leader in this market but it faces competition from a large number of players. The other major players in this report include VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M., etc.

On the basis of product type, the Regular Fit is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period, and Slim Fit occupied more market share yearly, with 43.87% market share in 2017.



With the development of e-commerce platform in recent years, sales of stores are declining. Many enterprises have chosen to close some stores, and some companies even declare bankruptcy, such as American Apparel, True Religion Brand Jeans, Papaya Clothing, Gymbore, GandernMountain, etc. We predict that the share of Internet sales will increase in the future, but for some well-known brands, retail stores are necessary.



The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.



In 2017, the global Denim Jeans market size was 48100 million US$ and is forecast to 63400 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Denim Jeans market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Denim Jeans include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Denim Jeans include



PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans



– Market Size Split by Type

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

– Market Size Split by Application

Women

Men

Children

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Denim Jeans market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Denim Jeans market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Denim Jeans manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Denim Jeans with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Denim Jeans submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Denim Jeans are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Denim Jeans market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

2.2 Denim Jeans Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Denim Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Denim Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Denim Jeans Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Denim Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Denim Jeans Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Denim Jeans Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Denim Jeans Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Type

4.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Type

4.3 Denim Jeans Price by Type



