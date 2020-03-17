CONSTRUCTION BIDDING SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.
In 2018, the global Construction Bidding Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Construction Bidding Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bidding Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661639-global-construction-bidding-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The key players covered in this study
iSqFt Holdings
Chetu
Sage Software
Pantera Global Technology
Tenderfield
Construction Software Technologies
Bid Planroom
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction Company
General Contractors
Construction Managers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3661639-global-construction-bidding-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Construction Bidding Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Construction Company
1.5.3 General Contractors
1.5.4 Construction Managers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Construction Bidding Software Market Size
2.2 Construction Bidding Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction Bidding Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Construction Bidding Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 iSqFt Holdings
12.1.1 iSqFt Holdings Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Construction Bidding Software Introduction
12.1.4 iSqFt Holdings Revenue in Construction Bidding Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 iSqFt Holdings Recent Development
12.2 Chetu
12.2.1 Chetu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Construction Bidding Software Introduction
12.2.4 Chetu Revenue in Construction Bidding Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Chetu Recent Development
12.3 Sage Software
12.3.1 Sage Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Construction Bidding Software Introduction
12.3.4 Sage Software Revenue in Construction Bidding Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sage Software Recent Development
12.4 Pantera Global Technology
12.4.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Construction Bidding Software Introduction
12.4.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Construction Bidding Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development
12.5 Tenderfield
12.5.1 Tenderfield Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Construction Bidding Software Introduction
12.5.4 Tenderfield Revenue in Construction Bidding Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tenderfield Recent Development
12.6 Construction Software Technologies
12.6.1 Construction Software Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Construction Bidding Software Introduction
12.6.4 Construction Software Technologies Revenue in Construction Bidding Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Construction Software Technologies Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com