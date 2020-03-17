Corporate Training 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.77% and Forecast to 2021

Corporate training is an integral part of a successful organization’s discretionary budget. The primary objective of corporate training is to reduce the capability gaps, both technical and non-technical, followed by grooming eligible employees to move up a company’s hierarchy. Increase in amount of trade and business has intensified competition and pushed organizations for business diversification regionally and internationally. This kind of expansion necessitated the need for proper training and development of workforce. Hence, it presents opportunity for the training solution providers to offer products and services related to training. The scope for training is widening with the adoption of such products by SMBs along with large organizations. Traditionally, training programs were designed only for the IT sector, but now the scenario is changing and other sectors have started adopting training programs for employees. Also, training programs are finding applications in managerial and leadership development, which is expected to further expand the market.

The analysts forecast the Global Corporate Training market to grow at a CAGR of 8.77 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Corporate Training market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of training products and related services for a fee or subscription. Also, the report considers training programs offered via online and offline mediums to calculate the market size. However, the market size does not take into account the internal costs incurred by companies operating in this market for training their employees. As such, only the expenditure made by companies on availing outside services is considered for calculating the market size.

The report, Global Corporate Training Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape of the Global Corporate Training market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW

Key Vendors

• GP Strategies

• HP

• Miller Heiman

• Net Dimensions

• Skillsoft

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allen Interactions

• Aptara

• Articulate

• Computer Generated Solutions

• Desire2Learn

• Global Training Solutions

• Interaction Associates

• New Horizons Worldwide

• NIIT

• Pearson

• QA

• Tata Interactive Systems

• Technology Transfer Services

• Wilson Learning Worldwide

Market Driver

• Need for Skill Development

Market Challenge

• Effectiveness of Training Programs/Post-training Support

Market Trend

• Advances in Corporate Learning Technology

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

07. Market Overview

07.1 Market Overview

07.2 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Five Forces Analysis

08. Market Segmentation by Product

08.1 Global Corporate Training Market by Product

08.2 Global Technical Corporate Training Market

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Global Non-technical Corporate Training Market

08.3.1 Market Overview

08.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

09. Market Segmentation by Enrollment Type

09.1 Global Corporate Training Market by Enrollment Type

09.2 Global Synchronous Corporate Training Market

09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.3 Global Asynchronous Corporate Training Market

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

10. Geographical Segmentation

11. Buying Criteria

12. Market Growth Drivers

13. Drivers and their Impact

14. Market Challenges

15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

16. Market Trends

17. Trends and their Impact

18. Vendor Landscape

18.1 Competitive Scenario

18.1.1 Key News

18.2 Market Share Analysis 2014

18.3 Other Prominent Vendors

19. Key Vendor Analysis

19.1 GP Strategies

19.1.1 Key Facts

19.1.2 Business Overview

19.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

19.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.1.6 Business Strategy

19.1.7 Recent Developments

19.1.8 SWOT Analysis

19.2 HP

19.2.1 Key Facts

19.2.2 Business Overview

19.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

19.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

19.2.6 Business Strategy

19.2.7 Recent Developments

19.2.8 SWOT Analysis

19.3 Miller

19.3.1 Business Overview

19.3.2 Key Solutions

19.3.3 Key Technology Alliances

19.3.4 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued