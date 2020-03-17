Data Science Platform Market 2019 Precise Outlook – Microsoft, IBM, Google, Wolfram, Dataiku

Data science platform incorporates Market a set of new generation technologies and architecture that are especially designed as a framework of the entire data science project. It consists of tools that are required to execute the life cycle of the data science project, which consists of different phases such as data ideation, integration & exploration; model development, and model deployment. In the present scenario, it has become a critical investment choice that has significantly contributed to the growth of the smart and digital industry.

The report does not consider open source platforms such as R and Python and it only evaluates commercial data science platform vendors. Furthermore, the market is classified based on type into solutions and services. The market is also classified based on end user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); telecommunication; transportation & logistics; healthcare; manufacturing, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Data Science Platform Market was valued at $19,621 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $183,688 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 39.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Leading Companies are: Microsoft Corporation,IBM Corporation,Google,Wolfram,DataRobot,Sense,RapidMiner,Domino Data Lab,Dataiku,Alteryx,Continuum Analytics,Datanami,YHat

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

The increasing demand for public cloud, adoption of artificial intelligence, the explosive growth of Internet of things (IoT) applications and machine learning, revolution and rise in demand of big data, etc. are the factor that are expected to drive the demand of data science platform market. Key IT Trends in enterprises are an adoption of big data technology, security, and governance, IT centralization, open standard, and libraries, etc. are adapted to data science platform to provide efficient enterprise solutions across various sectors.

The others segment dominated the market in 2016, followed by Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment. Furthermore, these segments collectively accounted for around 54% share of the overall market revenue in 2016. The manufacturing sector is expected to register highest CAGR of around 43%, owing to the implementation of new technology, such as intelligent robots, 3D printing, drones, and artificial intelligence.

The global data science platform market is characterized by the presence of international market players. These companies tend to expand their market presence by adopting strategies, such as strategic collaborations and acquisitions. Some of the key vendors in the data science platform include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku SAS, Alteryx, Inc., Fair Issac Corporation, MathWorks, Inc., and Teradata, Inc.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Data Science Platform Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019.

Data Science Platform Market, by Types:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Data Science Platform Market, by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Information Technology and Telecom

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Others

