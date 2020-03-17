Deferiprone Market Industrial Progress 2018 to 2026

Deferiprone is an FDA approved drug that is majorly used to treat transfusion-dependent thalassemia and a wide range of disorders. Deferiprone is a type of hydroxypyridinone iron chelator that was synthesized by Dr. Kontoghiorghes in the early mid-1980s. Iron is essential for the survival of almost all species. When the body is under primary iron overload condition (hemochromatosis) or secondary condition (transfusion-dependent thalassemia), due to lack of iron excretion mechanism, massive accumulation of possibly toxic substances is experienced, followed by iron-induced early death. Deferiprone drug works by binding the iron chelator with ferric ions (iron III), forming a stable complex, which is further eliminated in the urine. Selectivity of deferiprone is more towards iron than other metals such as copper, aluminum, and zinc. Deferiprone are available in the market in various dosage form such as tablets, oral solutions, and capsules. According to FDA 2015 prescribing information, the initial recommended dose for deferiprone is 25 mg, orally, three times per day for a total of 75 mg/day. Adjustment of the dose should be personalized to the individual therapeutic goals (maintenance or reduction of body iron burden) and patient’s response to the treatment. The maximum dose is 33 mg/kg, three times per day for a total of 99 mg/day.

Deferiprone Market Dynamics

Rising incidence of hemochromatosis globally, is propelling growth of the deferiprone market. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association website, hereditary hemochromatosis is the most widespread single-gene disease among western populations, affecting roughly 1 out of every 200 to 300 people. Moreover, rising prevalence of transfusion-dependent thalassemia among the population is significantly expected to propel demand for deferiprone. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2008 bulletin, around 1.1% of couples worldwide are at risk for having children with a hemoglobin disorder and 2.7 per 1,000 conceptions record this disorder. However, adverse reactions such as agranulocytosis, chromaturia, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain related with the use of deferiprone is expected to hamper the deferiprone market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare initiatives and funding by government and private agencies is expected to boost growth of the deferiprone market. For instance, according to the article published in PLOS One Journal 2017, UAE government adopted a new nationwide campaign to indorse the premarital screening in 2008. Since its inception, the premarital screening has been mandatory for all married couples in the UAE, which provide information about the risk of conceiving a child suffering from thalassemia

Deferiprone Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global deferiprone market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the major market share in the global deferiprone market, owing to better medical facilities, high adoption of innovative products, and rising awareness among the populace in the region. Moreover, increased government support for the population is propelling growth of the deferiprone market in the region. For instance, according to study published in the American Journal of Public Health 2016, the U.S. government spending on healthcare accounted for US$ 5,960 per capita, highest of any country in 2013. Innovative development is increasing the healthcare availability to the populace in Asia Pacific, as pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are increasingly investing in the region, thus propelling growth of the deferiprone market in Asia Pacific. For instance, In 2014 Cipla an Indian multinational pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company, invested around US$ 99,045,000 for research and development.

Deferiprone Market – Competitive Landscape

The two major players operating in the deferiprone market are Apotex and Cipla Limited. Key market player are engaged in adopting various growth strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisition, and introduction of new products in order to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in 2016, Cipla limited completed its US$ 550-million acquisition of generic drug key manufactures, Exelan Pharma and InvaGen. This acquisition is expected to boost Cipla Limited’s U.S. business, by providing Cipla with 32 marketed products, 40 approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), and a pipeline of 30 products, which are expected to be approved in the near future.

