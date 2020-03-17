E-Prescribing System Market is growing at a CAGR of 32.5% between 2019 and 2024

E-Prescribing System Market Survey 2019

The E-Prescribing System Market report provides a detailed analysis of the current and historical E-Prescribing System market trends, development patterns, and the correlations between the market dynamics and forecasts, as well as the hard-hitting market facts.

The global E-Prescribing System market is valued at 510 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% between 2019 and 2024.

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America.



The report also takes into account the market drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, influencing the growth pattern of the key market segments. The section also focuses on the key micro- and macroeconomic factors impacting the growth of the overall market.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers, Surescripts, Henry Schein, Cerner Corporation, HealthFusion, Allscripts, Athenahealth, Bizmatics, EClinicalWorks, Medi-HER, Practice Fusion, DrFirst

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers , North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Stand-alone Systems, Integrated Systems

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Hospitals, Office-based physicians

The global E-Prescribing System market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

This report covers the key players’ data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume, and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume, and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

E-Prescribing System Market report Includes:

An overview of the global market and technologies for the E-Prescribing System. Relevant patent analysis. Comprehensive profiles of major participants in the industry. Trend and forecast analysis: Examination of recent trends and advancements in the product pipeline of the market as well as new approaches to deal with the new challenges. Segmentation analysis: Coverage of all the market segments, including product type, application, end-users, and industry verticals among others. Market Dynamics: Analysis of the market’s dynamics, particularly growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Regional analysis: Global E-Prescribing System market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Strategic analysis: This includes partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and competitive landscape of E-Prescribing System in the global market.

Lastly, the E-Prescribing System report presents statistics, market current trends, and end-user applications. The E-Prescribing System research conclusions, findings, appendix, and data source with a summarized view of the E-Prescribing System market is also included in this report.

