Electronic Packaging Materials market demand, growth, opportunities and key player forecast to 2024

Electronic packaging materials are used to carry electronic components and their interconnection, Function as mechanical support, seal environmental protection, heat dissipation of electronic components and so on. Electronic packaging materials have good electrical insulation, it is the sealing material of an integrated circuit.

Electronic packaging refers to the enclosure for integrated circuit (IC) chips, passive devices, the fabrication of circuit cards and the production of a final product or system. Packaging materials strongly affect the effectiveness of an electronic packaging system regarding reliability, design, and cost. In electronic systems, packaging materials may serve as electrical conductors or insulators, create structure and form, provide thermal paths, and protect the circuits from environmental factors, such as moisture, contamination, hostile chemicals, and radiation.

Major key-companies of this report, covers DuPont, Evonik, EPM, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Mitsui High-tec, Tanaka, Shinko Electric Industries, Panasonic, Hitachi Chemical, Kyocera Chemical, Gore, BASF, Henkel, AMETEK Electronic, Toray, Maruwa, Leatec Fine Ceramics, NCI, Chaozhou Three-Circle, Nippon Micrometal, Toppan, Dai Nippon Printing, Possehl, Ningbo Kangqiang,

Major Types of Electronic Packaging Materials covered are: Metal Packages, Plastic Packages, Ceramic Packages

Most widely used downstream fields of Electronic Packaging Materials Market covered in this report are : Semiconductor & IC, PCB, Others

