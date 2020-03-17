Europe Beer Market 2019 Precise Outlook – ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD., ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV, BITBURGER BREWERY, BUDWEISER BUDVAR BREWERY

The Europe Beer Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Beer Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD., ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV, BITBURGER BREWERY, BUDWEISER BUDVAR BREWERY, BRECKENRIDGE BREWERY, CARLSBERG GROUP, CESU ALUS, DIAGEO PLC, ERDINGER and Other Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

In the European region, beer is considered as the most cherished alcoholic drink. Europe is the second largest consumer of beer, after Asia-Pacific. It accounts for 27% share of the total beer consumption, globally. The Europe beer market is expected to be USD 145.81 billion during 2018, and is expected to reach USD 203.83 billion by 2023, at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Developments

February 2018 – Carlsberg Group acquired the remaining 49% of the shares in the second biggest Greek brewery, Olympic, following the 2014 merger through which Carlsberg gained 51%.

December 2017 – AB InBev announced to increase its stake in Cervecera Nacional Dominicana (CND), the leading beer producer in the Dominican Republic, to 85%. The company paid USD 926.5 million to its partner E. Len Jimenes for a 30% stake, which will add to the existing 55%.

March 2016 – Budweiser Budvar launched an interesting novelty in the market. The brewery now offers a specialty belonging among local and fresh food to consumers. The new product marketed under the name of JUST DRAWN LAGER in 0.5-litre bottles.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This report studies the Europe market size of Beer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & Europe and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beer in these regions.

Beer Europe Market Report from Market Insights Reports covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.The market size section gives the market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints look at the external factors influencing the growth of the market.Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

Following are major Table of Content of Beer Industry:

Beer Market Sales Overview.

Beer Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Beer Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Beer Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Beer Market Analysis by Application.

Beer Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

