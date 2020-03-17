Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market 2019 Strategic Assessments – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ABB LTD.

The Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, ABB LTD., EMERSON ELECTRIC COMPANY, DASSAULT SYSTEMS SE, AUTODESK INC., MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION and Other Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

The global factory automation & industrial controls market was valued at USD 216.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 381.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.81%, during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. With the rapid increase in competition, customer requirements, and manufacturing units around the world are forced to adopt newer technological innovations and digital transformation solutions to make their business process as efficient as possible. Industry 4.0 is transitioning industries from having legacy systems to smart components & smart machines to facilitating digital factories, and later to an ecosystem of connected plants and enterprises. According to a recent study, over 45% of activities individuals are paid to perform can be automated. In public transit, SCADA systems are enabled by industrial automation products to ensure trains and traffic grids remain fluid and decongested.

This report studies the Global market size of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & Global and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls in these regions.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

