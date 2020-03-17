Fluid management systems are intended for maintaining body fluid content and to avoid complications associated with undesirable levels of body fluids. Moreover, this system is used for the treatment of life-threatening medical conditions such as end stage renal failure.

The fluid management system allows safe control of blood plasma, blood, and other body fluids entering or exiting during any procedure. This system also performs other functions such as fluid warming, fluid irrigation, fluid monitoring, and fluid filtration.

The key factors influencing the fluid management system market trends are rapid launches of dialyzers by manufacturers and increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as end stage renal disease, or diabetes. Moreover, the fluid management system market growth is propelled by strategic moves of market players to sustain or exceed market competition.

Fluid Management System Market Dynamics

Increasing product launches in dialysis segment of standalone fluid management system is adding a wide range of product options in the market with better systems for better treatment of kidney associated medical conditions. For instance, in 2016, Baxter International Inc. launched Theronova dialyzer with wider range of molecules which can be filters, in Europe.

Furthermore, in 2014 NxStage Medical, Inc., a dialysis product manufacturer, received U.S. FDA approval for its innovative hemodialysis product, System One. System One is intended to perform hemodialysis overnight for the patients at home.

Fluid management systems are also used in minimally invasive surgical procedure to manage the fluid levels. Henceforth, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures are also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The fluid management system market is expected to notice inevitable shift towards disposable accessories owing to increasing adoption of disposable accessories such as catheters, during the forecast period. The awareness of disease spread by sharing of the accessories is expected to enhance the adoption of disposable accessories used for fluid management systems market.

Increasing use of dialyzers to support chronic kidney disorder and patients waiting for kidney transplant is also supporting the fluid management system market growth. According to the data of Global Burden of Disease Study, in 2015, kidney disease leads to the death of 1.1 million people across the world being the 12thmost common cause of death.

High procedure cost and lack of skilled professionals are the major factors restraining the fluid management system market growth.

Fluid Management System Market – Regional Analysis

The global fluid management system market is segmented into six regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America fluid management system market holds the dominant position in the global fluid management system market over the forecast period.

High market share of North America is attributed to increasing product launches with advanced technology by market players. For instance, in 2016 B. Braun’s Renal therapeutic division, launched Xevonta, next generation dialyzer with high performance for toxin clearance, in the U.S. market.

However, Asia Pacific fluid management system market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during forecast period, owing to increasing medical infrastructure and adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, factors such as rising surge in medical tourism and increasing numbers of hospitals in Asia Pacific contributes towards rapid growth of fluid management system in this region.

Fluid Management System Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players involved in fluid management system market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Olympus Corporation. Apart from major players, some other players operating in the fluid management systems and accessories market include Stryker Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Smiths Medical, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., and Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions by key players plays an important role in fluid management system market’s growth. For instance, in 2016, Medtronic plc acquired Bellco, a privately held hemodialysis treatment solution company. The acquisition is expected to expand the therapeutic access at optimum cost for the patients of end stage renal disease.

In 2013, Baxter International Inc. acquired Gambro AB, a Sweden-based dialysis product manufacturer, to excel in the renal therapy market. Acquisition may help Baxter to grab better foothold in those regions where Gambro had strong presence such as Europe and high growth regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific.

