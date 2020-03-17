Acute heart failure (AHF) is a progressive condition, in which, the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood through the heart to meet body’ optimal blood and oxygen level. Congestive heart failure is type of heart failure which requires timely medical attention. Moreover, distinguish between acute and chronic heart failure is important from a clinical standpoint, on which further medication depends. For this, N terminal proB-type natriuretic peptide levels are used for distinguishing acute versus chronic left ventricular dysfunction. An elevated levels of natriuretic peptide were present in patients with acute heart failure compared to those with chronic heart failure patient.

Heart failure symptoms vary widely from person to person, depending on types of heart failure patient. The main symptoms of heart failure are caused due to fluid accumulation or congestion and poor blood flow to the body. Symptoms caused by fluid accumulation or congestion includes shortness of breath, weight gain, coughing, swollen ankles, legs or abdomen, while dizziness, rapid heart rate, and fatigue are symptoms associated with reduced blood flow to parts of the body.

Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Drivers

The global acute heart failure therapeutics market is expected to witness significant growth due to approval of new drugs. For instance, in July 2015, Novartis received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their Entresto(TM) (sacubitril/valsartan) tablets on the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization.

Furthermore, robust pipeline of drugs over the forecast period (2018-2026), is another factor driving growth of acute heart failure therapeutics market. For instance, in March 2017, Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals’ CXL-1427: a novel nitroxyl (HNO) donor (prodrug), which now operates under the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (after Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb in December 2015); is present in Phase 2 clinical development phase. CXL-1427 is indicated to use as an intravenous treatment for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF). Successful completion and further launch of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s innovative drug in future, will help to boost the acute heart failure (AHF) therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market Restraints

Acute heart failure is a common condition associated with considerable morbidity, mortality, and cost. However, evidence-based data on treating heart failure in the acute setting are limited, and current individual treatment options have variable efficacy. Furthermore, healthcare team often need to customize patient care in acute heart failure treatment. For instance, dyspnea is the most common symptom associated with AHF patients. However, this symptom is non-specific as other medical conditions are commonly associated with dyspnea, including pneumonia, exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary syndrome, and asthma. This is another factor negatively affecting growth of the acute heart failure (AHF) therapeutics market.

Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in global acute heart failure (AHF) therapeutics market, due to high prevalence of acute heart failure cases, in this region. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), June 2016, around 5.7 million adults in the U.S. suffered from heart failure, in 2016. Moreover, about half of the people who develop heart failure die within 5 years of diagnosis.

Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in this market are Novartis AG, Cardiorentis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Cytokinetics, Inc., Merck & Company, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Pfizer Inc., among others. Key players in the marker are engaged in development of new drugs for acute heart failure (AHF). These players are incorporating collaboration strategies to remain competitive in the market.

For instance, in October 2015, Cardiorentis AG announced plans to collaborate with Roche to establish therapeutic efficacy and safety of Ularitide: Cardiorentis’ investigational drug for acute heart failure (AHF). Under the terms of collaboration, Cardiorentis will incorporate Roche’s advanced in vitro diagnostic tests into its TRUE-AHF Phase III study to characterize the pharmacological properties of Ularitide, evaluate its benefit-risk profile, and the appropriate clinical application in patients.

