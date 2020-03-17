Global Air Oil Separator Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges with Different Segments, Forecast- 2025

The Report Air Oil Separator Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Air Oil Separator Market: Introduction

An air and oil separator is used to extract oil from scavenged air before sending it to an intake manifold. Air oil separators may vary according to capacity and removal efficiency. An air oil separator plays a vital role as residual oil in the compressed air may negatively impact various processes, such as distribution network or pneumatic controls and production equipment. High efficiency air oil separators conserve lubricating oil and eliminate air pollution. Air oil separators are used in various applications, including automobile, marine, aircraft, industrial air compressors and vacuum pumps. They are also used in sugar mills, rice mills, food processing units, cement factories, etc. Attributing to the diversified end uses of air oil separators, the global market for air oil separators is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Air Oil Separator Market: Dynamics

Increasing regulations concerning the discharge of atmospheric pollutants are expected to be key drivers for the growth of the air oil separator market across the globe. The rising demand for effective means of removing oil particles from the discharged air is also fueling the demand for air oil separators. Growing need of oil separators in the automotive industry to separate oil from the vapor is also expected to propel the demand for air oil separators over the forecast period. Rising demand for better fuel efficiency in marine and aircraft industries is anticipated to boost the demand for air oil separators. Developing industrial sectors, such as food processing, beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical and oil and gas, especially in emerging countries are estimated to drive the demand for air oil separators in the coming years. An air oil separator’s operational life depends on usage, maintenance and environmental conditions; hence, the aftermarket segment for air oil separators is expected to drive the market with a significant growth rate.

The manufacturers are focused on developing products by using light weight materials in order to enhance the fuel efficiency and overall performance of the equipment or system.

Air Oil Separator Market: Segmentation

The global air oil separator market can be segmented on the basis of compressor type, working, application and sales channel.

By compressor type, the global air oil separator market can be segmented as:

Rotary screw compressor

Vane compressor

By working, the global air oil separator market can be segmented as:

Pleated air oil separator

Deep filter air oil separator

Spin on type

Coalescing air oil separator

By application, the global air oil separator market can be segmented as:

Food industry

Chemical and pharmaceutical

Construction industry

Electrical engineering industry

Automotive

Marine

Aircraft

By sales channel, the global air oil separator market can be segmented as

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Air Oil Separator Market: Regional Outlook

Air oil separators are intended for installation in the air receiver tanks of compressors. The vital role played by an air oil separator makes it a necessary equipment in several industries. Significant presence of food and chemical industries in North America is expected to drive the demand for air oil separators during the forecast period. Growing construction and food industries in Latin America are estimated to propel the demand for air oil separators in the coming years. Growing urbanization, coupled with rising industrialization, in the countries of Asia Pacific is leading to an increase in the number of industries in the region, which in turn is expected to contribute to the growth of the air oil separator market. The growing marine industry in Europe and the Middle East is anticipated to witness significant growth in the air oil separation market during the forecast period.

Air Oil Separator Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global air oil separator market include:

Mikropor Inc.

Solberg Manufacturing

Mann+Hummel

Sullair Australia

Walker Engineering

JJ Filters

Arvind International

Sotras s.r.l.

Tiger Filtration Limited

Meggitt Control Systems

