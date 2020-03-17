Global Clinical Data Management Market Increased International Trade Opening New Opportunities

Clinical Data Management Market Overview:

Market Dynamics:

The process of collection, documentation, and data storage, which are critical for clinical trials or procedures and to biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers is termed as Clinical Data Management (CDM). Clinical data management tool is employed in clinical research for managing the data of a clinical trial. Data management is a process of collection, integration, and management of subject data in compliance with regulatory standards. Clinical data management is a fundamental phase in clinical research leading to the generation of high-quality, reliable, and statistically comprehensive data to reduce time duration from drug development to marketing. The clinical data is captured in a paper or electronic data capture format. Pharma companies, contract research organizations, and IT companies are involved in CDM activities. Data is collected from multiple sources and stored in a patient-centric fashion in a data repository commonly known as clinical data repository.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in Clinical Data Management market report are: OmniComm Systems, Oracle Corporation, BioClinicia, ERT, PHT Corporation, MedNet Solutions Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, eClinical Solutions Inc., Datatrak International Inc., and Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Market Event Factors Analysis:

Market driver:

• Increasing market invasion of new technologies

Market challenge:

• Stringent regulatory challenges in Clinical Data Management applications

Market trend:

• Rising demand for Clinical Data Management in the market

