Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Dimethyl Terephthalate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dimethyl Terephthalate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dimethyl Terephthalate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SASA

Oxxynova

Teijin

JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

INVISTA

Eastman

Fiber Intermediate Products

SK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT

Segment by Application

PET

PBT

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dimethyl Terephthalate

1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flake DMT

1.2.3 Oval DMT

1.2.4 Liquid DMT

1.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 PET

1.3.3 PBT

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Size

1.5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate Production

3.4.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Production

3.5.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Dimethyl Terephthalate Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dimethyl Terephthalate Business

7.1 SASA

7.1.1 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Oxxynova

7.2.1 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

7.4.1 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 INVISTA

7.5.1 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eastman

7.6.1 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fiber Intermediate Products

7.7.1 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SK

7.8.1 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Dimethyl Terephthalate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dimethyl Terephthalate

8.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate Distributors List

9.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Forecast

11.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

