Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Worth, Revenue, Industry Research-Report Analysis, Manufacturers and Forecast-2025

A drug eluting stent (DES), also known as a drug-eluting stent, carries a drug through a polymer coated on the surface of a metal stent. When the stent is placed in an intravascular lesion, the drug is coated in the polymer coating. The biological effect is exerted by controlled release to the cardiovascular wall tissue by means of elution. The currently marketed drug-eluting stents include a rapamycin-eluting stent and a paclitaxel-eluting stent, both of which prevent in-stent restenosis by inhibiting smooth proliferation of smooth muscle cells.

North America dominated the global Drug Eluting Stent Market with a revenue share of 37% in 2017. The dominance of the region was majorly attributed to stringent regulatory guidelines for medical device manufacturing and approval. In addition, the reimbursement coverage coupled with a high incidence rate of artery diseases is anticipated to augment the market growth in North America.

The global Drug-Eluting Stents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drug-Eluting Stents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drug-Eluting Stents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic, Inc.

Abbott

Lepu Medical

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Terumo

Biosensors International

Balton

AlviMedica Medical Technologies

Biotronik

Shandong JW Medical

Sino Medical

Beijing AMSINO

Liaoning Biomedical Materials R&D Center Co., Ltd. (LBC)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rapamycin

Paclitaxel

Everolimus

Others

Segment by Application

Angina Pectoris

Myocardial Infarction

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Drug-Eluting Stents Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Drug-Eluting Stents Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Drug-Eluting Stents Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Drug-Eluting Stents Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drug-Eluting Stents Business

Chapter Eight: Drug-Eluting Stents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

