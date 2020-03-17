Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Growing with Elite Demands and Advancements in Technologies
Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive technique used by surgeons and physicians to diagnose and treat various conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, including gastrointestinal cancers, pancreatic conditions, and others. Increase in prevalence of gastric cancers, including upper and lower GI cancers and higher accuracy and specificity of endoscopy ultrasound techniques for the diagnosis of these conditions are some of the major factors propelling the global endoscopy ultrasound market.
The endoscopy ultrasound market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, procedure, technology, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endoscopy ultrasound market.
Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Key Segments
Based on product, the global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented into endoscopes, ultrasound probes, ultrasonic processors, imaging systems, needles, and accessories. The product segments have been analyzed based on sales of products by major and domestic players in each segment; demand for endoscopes, probes, needles, and processors in the global market; and presence of key players in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Based on application, the global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented into oncology (upper GI oncology and lower GI oncology), pancreatic conditions, and others. Based on procedure, the global endoscopy ultrasound market is segmented into upper EUS, lower EUS, EUS guided fine-needle aspiration, and others.
Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Region, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.
The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product
Endoscopes
Ultrasound Probes
Ultrasonic Processors
Imaging Systems
Needles
Accessories
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application
Oncology
Upper GI Oncology
Lower GI Oncology
Pancreatic Conditions
Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology
Radial Scanning
Linear Scanning
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure
Upper EUS
Lower EUS
EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration
Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC Region
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
