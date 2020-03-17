Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region 2025

Persistence Market Researchs newly published report titled Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026 offers key insights pertaining to the global market for isoparaffin solvents. The global isoparaffin solvents market report contains analysis factors such as a drivers, restraints, trends, production process overview, supply chain analysis, pricing analysis, key regulations and application wise analysis. This market report offers a detailed analysis in terms of volume (Tons) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise growth (Y-o-Y).

The report on the global isoparaffin solvents market starts with an executive summary and introduction/definition of the global market for isoparaffin solvents, the taxonomy of isoparaffin solvents, which provide a prospective analysis of the global market for isoparaffin solvents. After this, the next section of the report provides the market background, macroeconomic factors, manufacturing process overview, and supply chain analysis, key regulations of isoparaffin solvents, forecast factors and impact analysis.

The next section of the global market for isoparaffin solvents assesses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. The market has been witnessing moderate to high growth, owing to the diversified applications and availability of a number of product specifications. By application, the industrial segment is expected to register significant growth in the coming few years, due to the growth of industrialization across developed and developing regions. Moreover, the adhesives and sealants market has been witnessing healthy growth over the past few decades and is expected to continue doing so in the coming years. This growth is projected to drive the growth of the global isoparaffin solvents market during the forecast period.

The demand from paint, coating and ink applications has been rising with growth in infrastructure activities worldwide. These activities include the constructions of buildings, malls, universities, etc. Construction activities generate demand for odorless paint stripper and fast drying paints with better solvency, among other specifications. Isoparaffin solvents possess said properties and are, thus, witnessing strong demand from paint and coating applications.

The global market for isoparaffin solvents has been segmented on the basis of application as:

Paints & Coating

Industrial

Metal Working Fluids

Industrial Cleaning

Adhesives & Sealant

Polymerization

Agrochemical

Pharma and Personal Care Product

Others

The global market for isoparaffin solvents has been segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

China

Japan

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South East & Asia Pacific & Other APAC

The isoparaffin solvents market report also analyses the incremental $ opportunity and global absolute dollar opportunity. Volumes derived pertaining to isoparaffin solvents were refined on the basis of responses obtained from industry participants. The responses obtained were weighted in order to refine the data and validate assumptions associated with the assessment of the market size. Moreover, numerous factors were taken into consideration while forecasting the price of isoparaffin solvents. In pricing analysis, the weighted average price of the commercially-available grade was calculated & a forecast was derived through our proprietary forecast model.

