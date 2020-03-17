Global Neuromodulation Market In-Depth Study Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

Neuromodulation is technology which is used for modification or variation in the nerve activity by using chemical agents or electrical stimulation to the specific neurological sites in the body. Neuromodulation devices are used by the application of electrodes to the brain, peripheral nerves or the spinal cord. The therapy provides relief to patients from pain and accompanying side-effects of drugs. The technology used is expected to replace conventional treatments for neurological disorders.

The neuromodulation market accounted to USD XX billion growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024.

Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology (Internal Neuromodulation, External Neuromodulation), By Application (SCS, DBS, Sacral, Vagus, Gastric Electrical, Transcutaneous Electrical, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic, Respiratory Electrical), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

Table of Contents:

Part 01: Introduction

Part 02: Market Segmentation

Part 03: Market Overview

Part 04: Executive Summary

Part 05: Premium Insights

Part 06: Global, By Component

Part 07: Product Type

Part 08: Delivery

Part 09: Industry Type

Part 10: Geography

Part 11: Company Landscape

Part 12: Company Profiles

Part 13: Related Reports

Major Market Competitors:

BioAlps Association

Bioness Inc.

Soterix Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL

Nevro Corp.

Neuronetics

Cogentix Medical

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

NeuroPace, Inc.

NeuroSigma, Inc.

NDI

IntraPace, Inc.

DynaMD

BioControl Medical

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd.

Stimwave LLC

Biegler GmbH

Modulus, Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The neuromodulation market is segmented by technology into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation (Non-invasive). Internal Neuromodulation is sub segmented into spinal cord stimulation (SCS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) and gastric electrical stimulation (GES).External neuromodulation (non-invasive) is sub segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and respiratory electrical stimulation (RES).

On the basis of application the market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation (SCS), deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation market, vagus nerve stimulation market, gastric electrical stimulation market, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation market and respiratory electrical stimulation market.

Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) market is further sub segmented by application into failed back syndrome (FBSS), chronic pain and ischemia. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) marketis further sub segmented by application into Parkinson’s disease, tremor and depression. Sacral Nerve Stimulation Marketis further sub segmented by application into urine incontinence and fecal incontinence.Vagus Nerve Stimulation Marketis further sub segmented by application intoepilepsy and others.Gastric electrical stimulation market is further sub segmented by application intogastroparesis and obesity.Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation market is further sub segmented by application into treatment resistant depression and others. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation market is further sub segmented by application into depression and migraine headache.Respiratory electrical stimulation market is further sub segmented by application into spinal cord injury.

On the basis of geography, neuromodulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The neuromodulation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuromodulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

