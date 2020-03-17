Global Parking Management Market 2018 | Growth With Top Players : Skidata, Skyline Parking AG, Amano Corporation, Cubic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens AG, Swarco Corporation

Feb 2019, (New York) – The global parking management market was totaled at USD 3.9 Billion in 2016. The market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR of 9.9% over the projected period. Growing vehicle density on roads owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of the consumers and other reasons, the need of parking management system is getting strong across all regions. Advancements in parking management system such as automation and other IoT enabled system are expected to bolster the growth of market in upcoming years.

The report profiles various major market players such as:

Skidata

Skyline Parking AG

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

IBM Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom

Siemens AG

Swarco Corporation

T2 Systems

CityLift

Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.

Other Major & Niche Players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of parking management market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Parking Site

On Street

Off Street

By Automation Level

Partially Automated

Fully Automated

By Application

Government

Commercial

Transport Transit

By Solution

Access control Solution

Security and Surveillance Solution

Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution

Parking Reservation Management Solution

Permit Management Solution

Valet Parking Management Solution

Parking Guidance

Slot Management Solution

Others

By Component

Software

Services

Devices

By Geography

 North America (U.S. & Canada)

 Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

 Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the companys business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The study also provides companys positioning and market share in parking management market.

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

 2017- Base Year

 2018  Estimated Year

 2019 to 2023  Forecasted Year

Research Scope and Deliverables

Overview & Executive Summary

Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Market Size and Forecast Projections

Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

Porters Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyzes the global parking management market by the following segments:

 Parking Site

 Automation Level

 Solution

 Component

 Application

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Parking Management Industry Report

 What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023?

 Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

 Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

 What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

 What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

