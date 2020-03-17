Global Parking Management Market 2018 | Growth With Top Players : Skidata, Skyline Parking AG, Amano Corporation, Cubic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom, Siemens AG, Swarco Corporation
Feb 2019, (New York) – The global parking management market was totaled at USD 3.9 Billion in 2016. The market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR of 9.9% over the projected period. Growing vehicle density on roads owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of the consumers and other reasons, the need of parking management system is getting strong across all regions. Advancements in parking management system such as automation and other IoT enabled system are expected to bolster the growth of market in upcoming years.
The report profiles various major market players such as:
- Skidata
- Skyline Parking AG
- Amano Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Siemens AG
- Swarco Corporation
- T2 Systems
- CityLift
- Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.
- Other Major & Niche Players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of parking management market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Parking Site
On Street
Off Street
By Automation Level
Partially Automated
Fully Automated
By Application
Government
Commercial
Transport Transit
By Solution
Access control Solution
Security and Surveillance Solution
Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution
Parking Reservation Management Solution
Permit Management Solution
Valet Parking Management Solution
Parking Guidance
Slot Management Solution
Others
By Component
Software
Services
Devices
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the companys business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The study also provides companys positioning and market share in parking management market.
Timeline Considered for Analysis:
2017- Base Year
2018 Estimated Year
2019 to 2023 Forecasted Year
Research Scope and Deliverables
Overview & Executive Summary
Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Market Size and Forecast Projections
Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market
Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities
Porters Five Force Analysis
Market Segmentation Analysis:
Industry report analyzes the global parking management market by the following segments:
Parking Site
Automation Level
Solution
Component
Application
Geographic Market Analysis:
The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.
Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs.
Key Questions Answered in the Global Parking Management Industry Report
What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023?
Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?
What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?
What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?
What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?
