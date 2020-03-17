Global Shipping Software Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Shipping Software Market” Report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Shipping Software market, shipping software will help you reduce costs and automate your shipping processes with quick carrier cost and service comparisons, shipping label and document printing and delivery tracking.

End-Users of Shipping Software can be segmented into four types: CEP, Air & Ocean forwarding, Contract Logistics Land, In-house and others. Land and In-house/Other takes a bigger market size of about 56% of total global share in 2017, and CEP segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very low. Regional characteristics of products are obvious. Leading international players include Pitney Bowes, Metapack, Temando, Stamps.com, WiseTech Global and some others. Pitney Bowes, Stamps.com, ADSI, ReadyCloud, LLC., Shipwire and Metapack are major players in USA market, Metapack, Pitney Bowes, WiseTech Global, Temando, Shipwire are well-known shipping software players in Europe market. There are many small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.

According to this study, over the next five years the Shipping Software market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1880 million by 2024, from US$ 1160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Shipping Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Shipping Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Shipping Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Web-Based

Installed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

CEP

Air & Ocean forwarding

Contract Logistics

Land, In-house/Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pitney Bowes

Metapack

Temando

Stamps.com

WiseTech Global

ProShip

Logistyx Technologies

ADSI

Malvern Systems

ShipHawk

Epicor Software Corporation

Pierbridge

ReadyCloud, LLC.

Shippo

Teapplix

Shipwire

2Ship Solutions

V-Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Shipping Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Shipping Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Shipping Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shipping Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Shipping Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

