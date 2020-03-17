Global Urostomy Pouches Market Size & Shares 2025: Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister, B. Braun, Salts Healthcare

Urostomy pouches are special bags that are used to collect urine after bladder surgery. The pouch attaches to the skin around your stoma, the hole that urine drains from. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Urostomy Pouches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Urostomy Pouches in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Urostomy Pouches in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Urostomy Pouches market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Urostomy Pouches market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Hollister

B. Braun

Salts Healthcare

Marlen

ALCARE

Stimatix GI

CliniMed

Torbot

Nu-Hope

Flexicare

Market size by Product

One Piece Pouch

Two Piece Pouch

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Home Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Urostomy Pouches market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Urostomy Pouches market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Urostomy Pouches companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

