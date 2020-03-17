Global Vitamins And Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market 2018 | Growth With Top Players : Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia, Archer Daniels Midland, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont, Cargill, Lonza Group
Feb 2019, (New York) – The global vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.8% during the projected period. The market of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing health awareness amongst the population across the globe. Population across the globe is strongly participating in sports and athletic activities, which is augmenting the need for additional vitamins and dietary supplements. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market in upcoming years.
The report profiles various major market players such as:
- Amway
- Abbott Laboratories
- Glanbia
- Archer Daniels Midland
- GlaxoSmithKline
- DuPont
- Cargill
- Lonza Group
- Sunopta
- Other Prominent Players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type of Nutritional Supplements
Herbal Supplements
Vitamins
Multivitamins
Single-Vitamin Dietary Supplements
Minerals
Amino Acids
Enzymes
Other Nutritional Supplements
By End Users
Infants
Athletes
Gymnasts/Body builders
Old-aged
Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the companys business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
The study also provides companys positioning and market share in vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market.
Timeline Considered for Analysis:
2017- Base Year
2018 Estimated Year
2019 to 2023 Forecasted Year
Research Scope and Deliverables
Overview & Executive Summary
Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Market Size and Forecast Projections
Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market
Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities
Porters Five Force Analysis
Market Segmentation Analysis:
Industry report analyzes the global vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market by the following segments:
Type of Nutritional Supplements
End User
Geographic Market Analysis:
The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.
Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs.
Key Questions Answered in the Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Industry Report
What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023?
Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?
What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?
What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?
What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?
