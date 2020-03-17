IN-APP ADVERTISING MARKET – VAST UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITY IN THE MARKET

According to a new report published by Reports Monitor titled, “Global In-app Advertising Market, Growth Opportunities, Innovations and Forecast, 2017-2025,” the In-app Advertising market is projected to grow rapidly from 2018 to 2025.

In-app advertising is digital marketing concept in which advertisements about a specific brand or company is depicted through mobile applications.

Growing smart phone and internet penetration and growing social media users are the major factor boosting the market growth. Mounting demand to increase traffic and lead generation thereby raising the revenue also contributes in raising the market growth. However, a technical complexity involved in the testing of ads within various platforms is mainly restraining the market growth.

This report provides a detailed analysis of In-app Advertising market, which includes current industry situations such as market size, growth and demands, market outlook, major players with their key strategies such as investment, mergers and acquisitions, value chain analysis and swot analysis. It covers the market canvas and the growth opportunities in the coming years. The report has been made with an in-depth analysis along with important inputs from the various industry experts. The research is carried out with both extensive primary and secondary data sources with bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global in-app advertising market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, platform, device and applications. Based on type, market is segmented into: standard banner ads, interstitial ads, hyper-local targeted ads, rich media ads, video ads, and native ads, while on the platform market is segmented into: Android, iOS and others. Based on device used market is segmented into: mobile and personal computers. Depending upon the area of applications market is segmented into: messaging, gaming, online shopping, ticketing, and others.

Based on geographical areas covered, market is studied across: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Others. Increased adoption of smart phones and applications in the developing economies such as China, India and other are mainly influencing the growth Asia Pacific region, while presence of major players with immense research and development on various marketing strategies is majorly driving the growth of North American region.

The major players operating in the market are: Google AdMob (U.S.), Flurry, Inc. (U.S.), Tune, Inc. (U.S.), Byyd (U.K), Amobee (U.S.), One by AOL (U.S.), Tapjoy (U.S.), InMobi (India), and Chartboost (U.S.).

The report has been categorized in two distinctive sections, where the first category titled as Market Overview provides a holistic view of the market, key trends, drivers, challenges/restraints or opportunities with their current and expected impact on the overall industry sales.

Our analyst implement, several qualitative tools such as Ansoff’s Matrix, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s five force analysis among other to interpret and represent key industry findings.

The second section of the study provides market size, estimates and forecast for key market segments and regional market. The final part of the report highlights key manufacturers/vendors operating in the associated market.

