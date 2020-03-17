In-Depth Analysis of GLOBAL SMT PLACEMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Latest Update “Global SMT Placement Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

This report presents the worldwide SMT Placement Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

SMT (surface mount technology) component placement systems, commonly called pick-and-place machines or P&Ps, are robotic machines which are used to place surface-mount devices (SMDs) onto a printed circuit board (PCB). They are used for high speed, high precision placing of broad range of electronic components, like capacitors, resistors, integrated circuits onto the PCBs which are in turn used in computers, telecommunications equipment, consumer electronic goods, industrial equipment, medical instruments, automotive systems, military systems and aerospace engineering.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for SMT Placement Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more SMT placement equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of SMT Placement Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

The SMT Placement Equipment market was valued at 2440 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3650 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SMT Placement Equipment.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji

Hanwha Techwin

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Panasonic

Assemblon(K&S)

Mycronic

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

Versatec

Evest Corporation

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

Dongguan Minlon

Beijing Torch

– SMT Placement Equipment Breakdown Data by Type



High-Speed Type

Medium-Speed Type

Others



– SMT Placement Equipment Breakdown Data by Application



Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

– SMT Placement Equipment Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– SMT Placement Equipment Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global SMT Placement Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SMT Placement Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SMT Placement Equipment :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of SMT Placement Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

