Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds, the covalent chemical bonds formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid reacts with the amino group of another. Peptides are distinguished from proteins on the basis of size, and as a benchmark can be understood to contain approximately 50 amino acids or less.

In the last several years, global market of Peptide Therapeutics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.72%. The major factors that are driving the growth of this market are the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders and the increasing pool of cancer patients. The technological advancements, resulting in a significant reduction in the production cost of peptide drugs, is also boosting this market remarkably. In 2018, global revenue of Peptide Therapeutics is nearly 29.1 billion USD; the actual sales are about 157 million units.

The classification of Peptide Therapeutics includes Injection, Oral and other, and the proportion of Injection in 2018 is about 76.2%, and the proportion of oral drugs in 2018 is about 13.9%.

Peptide Therapeutics is widely sales for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System and other diseases. The key application of peptide therapeutics is into cancer mainly used for treating prostrate, pancreatic, ovarian, and breast cancer. and the consumption proportion is about 33.7% in 2018.

With peptides evolving as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of cancer, the cancer segment emerged as the key contributor to this market. The rising mortality rate, caused by cancer, has led to an increased focus of players towards the development of new drugs and products to combat the situation, which is influencing the market substantially. The technological advancements and extensive research and development activities are likely to fuel the uptake of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of cancer over the next few years.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 60.9% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.3%, China and Japan are also an important sales region for the Peptide Therapeutics.

Market competition is intense. Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Teva, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The rise in research activities and development pipeline of peptide drugs is projected to bring significant growth in this market over the next few years. However, the high complexity of peptides may obstruct the manufacturing of peptide drugs over the forthcoming years, reflecting poorly on the overall progress of the market.

