In-vitro Fertilization Devices Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Prospects Till, 2018-2026 : Coherent Market Insights

The In-vitro Fertilization Devices Market Report released and promoted by CMI draw out historical, existing, and forecast valuation of the In-vitro Fertilization Devices industry till 2026. The report highlights the market essentials, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, market challenges, forecast and competitors joined with their market share. The fundamental purpose of In-vitro Fertilization Devices Market report is to provide an appropriate and strategic analysis of the In-vitro Fertilization Devices industry.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is the most effective form of assisted reproductive technology (ART) associated with treatment of infertility and genetic disorders related to child conception. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 231,936 ART cycles were performed in 464 reporting clinics in the U.S., resulting in 60,778 live births. The ART cycle consist of series of process, including ART procedure, followed by ovarian stimulation and unfreezing of embryos for transfer into the uterus. Maternal age, reproductive history, embryo status while transfer, cause of infertility, lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, and use of alcohol, drugs, and excessive caffeine are factors that need to be taken into account before undergoing the IVF procedure, as they are responsible for determining the success of IVF. Infertility associated with female and male partners was found to be a major driver fueling growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market. According to the National Survey of Family Growth conducted between 2011 and 2013, around 61 million women belonging to the age group of 15- 44 years underwent a medical test to diagnose infertility, at some phase in their lives. Additionally, 6% of these women were unable to conceive even after 12 months of consistent efforts to conceive.

The Market structure covers the value chain, player categories, product ranges, key players’ presence across products and end user segments of the market. The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, market trends with forecast over the next 5-8 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth market data and analytics are derived from a combination of primary and secondary sources.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top merchant analysis is one of the key component and is exceptionally helpful for each player to comprehend focused scene in the market. Major key companies present in In-vitro Fertilization Devices market report are:Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., COOK MEDICAL INC., Genea Biomedx, Merck KGaA, OvaScience, Inc., JXTG Holdings, Inc., Progyny, Inc., and Oxford Gene Technology Inc., EMD Serono,Inc., and Irvine Scientific.

