Industrial Lighting Market Outlook 2018| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024

The global industrial lighting market accounted for USD 7.7 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Industrial Lighting Market, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa), By Light Source (LED Lighting, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting); By Offering (Lamps & Luminaires, Control Systems, Services) By Installation Type (New Installation, Replacement Installation, Retrofit Installation), By Product (Industrial Linear Lighting, Spot Lighting, Flood Lighting/Area Lighting, High Bay Lighting), By Application (Warehouse & Cold Storage, Factory & Production Lines, Outer Premises, Parking Areas, Hazardous Locations) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Global Industrial Lighting Market

Industrial lighting is used to maintain adequate illumination to enhance visibility and inmprove the productivity in the application areas which include warehouse & cold storage, factory & production lines, outer premises, parking areas, and hazardous locations. The key market drivers include rising penetration of LEDs due to their low costs, high durability of LEDs, and low energy consumption.

Top Key Players:

Emerson, Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand

Ushio America, Inc

Litetronics International, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Lg Innotek

Osram Licht Ag

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Zumtobel Group Ag

Eaton

Dialight

Advanced Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Aixtron Se

LED Engin, Inc

Lumenpulse Group

TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd.

the Luma Group, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Fulham Co., Inc.

LED Lighting Systems

among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising Penetration of LEDs due to their low costs

High durability of LEDs

Low Energy Consumption

Increasing infrastructural development

Market Segmentations:

Global Industrial Lighting Market is segmented on the basis of

Light Source

Offering

Installation Type

Product

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Light Source into LED lighting, high intensity discharge (HID) lighting, and fluorescent lighting.

On the basis of Offering into lamps & luminaires, control systems, services.

On the basis of Installation Type the global industrial lighting market is further segmented into new installation, replacement installation, and retrofit installation.

On the basis of Product into industrial linear lighting, spot lighting, flood lighting/area lighting, high bay lighting.

On the basis of Application the global industrial lighting market is further segmented into warehouse & cold storage, factory & production lines, outer premises, parking areas, hazardous locations.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Industrial Lighting Market

The report for industrial lighting market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

