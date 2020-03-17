Injection Pen Market – Driven by Increasing Incidence of Diabetes, Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rising Awareness Regarding Different Types of Treatment Options

Injection pen is used for delivering medicine into the human body; these are usually insulin pens used for delivering insulin to the patient. With the use of injection pens, patients are able to adhere to the treatment regimen and this has helped in improving their quality of life and reducing their health care costs. These self-management treatment options are used for diabetes and multiple sclerosis and are widely employed by leading pharmaceutical companies as a drug delivery system. Injection pen comprises a medicine cartridge (insulin cartridge), a dial to measure the dose, and a disposable pen needle to deliver the medicine. NovoPen was the first insulin pen introduced and marketed by Novo Nordisk, a Danish Company. Novo Nordisk is the world’s first company to provide injection system for more than 90 years and has been committed toward making easy diabetic drug delivery system. Similarly, Owen Mumford has pioneered in inventing the first re-usable auto-injector device and automatic insulin delivery pen. This has empowered patients with greater efficiency in drug delivery.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/injection-pen-market.html

The global injection pen market is driven by increasing incidence of diabetes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness regarding different types of treatment options, and favorable regulatory policies and government support in approval of injection pen. However, high cost of injection pens, preference toward other mode of treatment due to fear of syringe, lack of awareness regarding use of injection pens, and unfavorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global injection pen market during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46446

The global injection pen market can be segmented according to product type, therapy type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the injection pen market can be classified into disposable injection pen and reusable injection pen. The disposable injection pen segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection pen market due to low risk of infections associated with the pens, besides being portable, disposable, and easy to use. By therapy type, the injection pen market can be classified into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility treatment, and other therapies. Injection pens are widely used in the treatment of diabetes. Increasing incidence of diabetes across regions and the need for an easy mode of treatment delivery is likely to drive the growth of the Diabetes segment. According to the American Association for Diabetes Educator, in 2016 30.3 million people suffer from diabetes, out of which, an estimated 23.1 million are diagnosed, and approximately 7.2 million remain undiagnosed. In terms of end-user, the global injection pen market can be divided into home care, hospital, and ambulatory surgical centers. The home care segment is projected to dominate the global injection pen market, in terms of revenue, as injection pens are widely used for treatment at home.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=46446

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com