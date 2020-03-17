Irrigation Controllers Market | Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2024
The report by Analytical Research Cognizance “Irrigation Controllers Market” is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, including different countries in each region. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.
The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as Skydrop，Weathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.
Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive.
With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.
According to this study, over the next five years the Irrigation Controllers market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1900 million by 2024, from US$ 1230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Irrigation Controllers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Irrigation Controllers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Irrigation Controllers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Smart Controllers
Tap Timers
Basic Controllers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Farms
Orchard
Greenhouses
Sports Grounds
Turfs & Landscapes
Golf
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Netafim
Hydropoint Data Systems
The Scotts Company
Calsense
Galcon
Rachio Inc.
Weathermatic.
Gilmour
Orbit
Skydrop
Raindrip
Gardena
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Irrigation Controllers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Irrigation Controllers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Irrigation Controllers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Irrigation Controllers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Irrigation Controllers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Irrigation Controllers by Players
Chapter Four: Irrigation Controllers by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Irrigation Controllers Market Forecast
