Irrigation Controllers Market | Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2024

The report by Analytical Research Cognizance “Irrigation Controllers Market” is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, including different countries in each region. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as Skydrop，Weathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.

Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Irrigation Controllers market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1900 million by 2024, from US$ 1230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Irrigation Controllers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Irrigation Controllers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Irrigation Controllers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Irrigation Controllers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Irrigation Controllers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Irrigation Controllers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Irrigation Controllers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Irrigation Controllers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Irrigation Controllers by Players

Chapter Four: Irrigation Controllers by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Irrigation Controllers Market Forecast

