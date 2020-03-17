Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Rising Industry Forecast Covering Growth Tendencies and Developments Until 2024

Industry Overview of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort that occurs in association with altered bowel habits over a period of at least 3 months. The disorder is classified into three main subtypes, according to the predominant bowel habits presented: constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C), diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D), and mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M). IBS is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with an estimated pooled international IBS prevalence rate of about 11.2%.

The worldwide market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2024, from 2640 million US$ in 2019.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, the IBS treatment market is naïve and underpenetrated, with 4 products indicated for IBS in the market. These include the IBS-C therapies, Amitiza (lubiprostone, Sucampo/Takeda) and Linzess (linaclotide, Ironwood/Allergan/Astellas); and the IBS-D therapies, Lotronex (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and Irribow (ramosetron, Astellas). Antidepressants and antibiotics (mainly Xifaxan [rifaximin], Valeant) are also used off-label to treat IBS.

The IBS treatment market is characterized by significant unmet needs, which include the need for products with improved efficacy, products for the treatment of the IBS-D and IBS-M subtypes, and products that effectively address IBS symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, as well as the requirement for the improved diagnosis of IBS. As a result, there are significant opportunities in the uncrowded IBS therapeutics market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers, Allergan, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, IM HealthScience

Market Segment by Regions, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, IBS-D Drug, IBS-C Drug, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Women, Men

